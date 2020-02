A construction worker is dead after authorities say he fell about 30 feet from scaffolding while working on an I-80 bridge Thursday.

WOI-TV reports it happened around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 133 on westbound I-80, near the Des Moines River. When deputies got to the scene, they found the 56-year-old worker unresponsive with a head injury.

Authorities said the man died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

He worked for Cramer and Associates out of Grimes.