Construction underway for MLB game at Field of Dreams

Construction on the Major League Baseball field at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville is underway.

Construction work underway on the 8,000-seat ballpark for the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville on September 2, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The Yankees and White Sox will play a regular-season game at the iconic movie site in August 2020. The 8,000-seat ballpark is being constructed just to the left of the diamond from the movie.

On Monday, people visiting the field were also trying to sneak peeks at the construction. LuAnn and Tom Snyder were there with their grandchildren, Job and Noah Shook and Kathryn and Elizabeth Snyder. They came because of the MLB announcement.

"It's very exciting," LuAnne said. "This was on our bucket list this summer and school started, and we just had to come."

Field of Dreams officials say conversations with the MLB began in 2015. They're excited to see this all coming together.