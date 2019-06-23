Construction to start at Marion Airport

A "Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast" took place this morning to increase attention on local airports.

The Marion Municipal Airport sold pancakes and had airplane and helicopter rides for visitors.

And due to a $500,000 grant from the city, the airport will soon get some much needed improvements.

The airport will be focusing on increasing the safety of the runway -- and attracting more businesses to the area.

The improvements will include better lighting and a wider runway.

Construction is could start this fall.

