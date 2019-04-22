Construction to close busy Dubuque intersection

Drivers in the Dubuque area used to be able to jump on Central Avenue in the northern part of the city and go directly downtown. Now, they need to find an alternate route.

Construction crews shut down the intersection of Central and Kaufmann Avenues Monday for eight weeks of road work. Crews are doing storm sewer work.

People will still be able to access businesses around the intersection during this time.

The city has posted detours for around the area. That includes taking roads like White Street as an alterative route.