Construction on Lot 44 Flood Levee in NewBo to start next week

After Memorial Day, construction will begin on the Lot 44 Flood Levee in the NewBo District in Cedar Rapids.

The levee will extend from 9th Avenue to 12 Avenue SE. This is part of a permanent flood control system that is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Parking will be still be allowed in Lot 44, but there will be restrictions in place. You can find a map of the restrictions on their website, http://www.cedar-rapids.org/local_government/departments_g_-_v/public_works/projects_underway.php.