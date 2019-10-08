Construction of MLB stadium at Field of Dreams on schedule despite rainy weather

While first pitch is still over 300 days away, workers are already in the process of building a stadium for next year's major league showdown in Dyersville.

Construction is underway on the Major League Baseball stadium for the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox game at the Field of Dreams. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

On August 8, 2019, Major League Baseball announced the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville on August 13, 2020.

Field of Dreams Operations Manager Roman Weinberg said construction began soon after the announcement in mid-August. Crews have completed erosion control work and are now working on a drainage system. Work did slow down a bit due to the rainy September, but Weinberg says they're still on schedule.

"They'll actually get to the point where the field is ready for sod come wintertime," Weinberg explained. "They'll lay sod down in the spring and it'll be ready to go and playable early in the season."

Parking for the game is still being figured out, according to Weinberg. He said it's likely there will be spots available on-site and a shuttle bus will take people from parking spots in town to the game.

Weinberg says many people who visit the Field of Dreams want to see the progress of the stadium and they ask about the MLB game. The number one question people ask is where they can buy tickets. Weinberg says Major League Baseball will make an announcement about tickets in the next couple of months.