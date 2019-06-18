Construction is roadblock to new police station in Independence

The Independence Police Department currently resides in a rented space in a business complex, alongside an attorney’s office, gym and even a taxidermist.

But a 2018 study commissioned by the city council found the department needs to move to a different space because the current one does not satisfy all the department’s needs.

The study named more than a dozen “deficiencies” of the current location, which is just off Highway 20, including a lack of evidence and equipment storage areas, including for weapons and ammunition, no interrogation area, limited parking in an unpaved lot and inconsistent heating and cooling systems.

“The ideal police department is where everything is kind of together, where evidence is in the same place, where we’d have a garage for our squad cars to be at in the summer time or in the winter time,” Chief Dustin Dallenbach said.

At this time, the department stores evidence and equipment at three separate locations spread throughout the city: the police department, city hall and a third city facility.

Chief Dallenbach said having officers moving between those places eats up valuable work time.

“Especially when we have construction through town and we have to travel from one side of town to the other and go through all that,” he said.

But that construction is part of the reason why the police department is staying put for at least the next five years.

The city recently signed a five-year lease renewal for the current station, starting at $2,282 per month and eventually ramping up to $2,700 per month, according to City Manager Al Roder.

That’s because the city is also footing half the bill on an $8-million reconstruction project on Highway 150 at this time.

“There’s always more projects than there’s money,” Roder said. “There’s more need than there’s money. How do we do that in the best interest of the community? It’s really not that difficult to say we need to do our streets first.”

Roder said there’s simply not enough money to fund both the highway reconstruction project and the police department relocation at the same time.

He said the cost of building a new police station is estimated at around $1 million, so the city decided to stick with the current rented location for the time being.

“The five-year lease would get us through that infrastructure project, and we’ll come back and look at it again,” Roder said.

Chief Dallenbach said the current location does have some benefits, including a large conference room and large patrol room, where officers work.

However, he added that he thinks it’s unfortunate that the police department relocation was put on the back burner.

“We’ll get there eventually, so it’s just a process we have to go through,” he said.

Roder said there isn't any one location the city is honing in on for a new police department, though Chief Dallenbach said he would prefer one that is more centrally located and near the Buchanan County courthouse.

The police chief said that while the current space isn't ideal, it isn't putting anyone in danger or compromising any investigations.