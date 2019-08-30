Construction continues along Central Ave. in Dubuque

A busy street in Dubuque has been the site for construction for months, but some of it is nearing completion.

The city is installing a new culvert at Central and Kaufmann. This is part of the Bee Branch project and will prevent flash flooding.

Civil Engineer Jon Dienst says a lot of the work has been happening underground, so it's hard for the public to see progress. This area should remain closed until November.

However, crews just finished work at 17th and Central on Friday. They installed a new culvert and water main lines.

This is also related to the Bee Branch project and should improve storm sewer capacity to prevent flooding.