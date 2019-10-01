Construction begins for new fire station in Ainsworth

The fire chief of a small volunteer crew in Washington County said excitement surrounding the department is growing.

Waylan Schultz credits plans for a new fire station.

Demolition started this week at the old Ainsworth Fire Station, located right along Highway 92. The new station will be at the same site and should open by the end of the year.

“Ideally before snow flies, hopefully, early December we can have our trucks back inside,” Schultz said.

Plans have been in the works for years. Fundraising was the biggest challenge and a $330,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation awarded this summer made the difference.

The volunteer department is also growing, adding three new members since January.

“We're actually up to 21 and hopefully 22 in the near future,” Schultz said. “So we've been gaining new members. Excitement is growing with the new building around town.

And with new space comes more room. The current fire trucks barely fit in the old station. And now, firefighters can do more advanced training.

“So if bad weather is around we can train more," Schultz said. "We got more room in the building to inspect our equipment.”

Until construction of the new fire station is complete, the fire trucks and equipment are being stored at the Washington County Conservation Maintenance Building.