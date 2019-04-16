Construction begins for Buchanan County Veterans Memorial

Construction started this week for a new veterans memorial in Buchanan County.

It'll be located in front of the county courthouse, in Independence.

Local veterans worked for about five years to get this project started. It'll include pavers, engraved with local veterans names. It'll also have benches so people can take time to reflect on their time in the military, or remember their loved ones.

"We needed a veterans memorial that we could be proud of and have the veterans that did serve, those of us that got to make it back, and war is a nasty thing really," VFW Commander Roger Allen said.

Construction should be done by mid-June. The VFW plans to dedicate it this Fourth of July.

Many community members donated to this project, including some of the construction equipment.

People can also start purchasing pavers to go with the memorial. Head to Operation 11th Hour for more information.