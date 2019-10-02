Construction at Ped Mall in Iowa City nearing completion

Construction on the Ped Mall in Iowa City is nearly complete.

Construction at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City is in its final stages. The final steps include this work at the intersection of College St. and Clinton St. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Engineers with the city say the Pedestrian Mall improvement project is on schedule to be completed this fall.

Crews finished installing bike racks on College St recently, in addition to finishing the stage area. As part of the project, construction crews added brick pavers to the area, and leaders of the project say that part is complete.

Crews are now working on the intersection of College St. and Clinton St. where concrete will replace the bricks currently there.

Scott Sovers, Assistant City Engineer for Iowa City, said the project is a little over a month away from completion and they have been pleased with the work to this point.