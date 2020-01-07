Construction at Kirkwood Community College ramps up entering new semester

Students returning to Kirkwood Community College for the upcoming semester can expect a lot of changes as construction ramps up on the largest building on campus.

Offices and student services inside Kirkwood Community College's Iowa Hall have moved ahead construction during the upcoming semester. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The renovations are part of the $60 million bond voters approved in 2017. Phases one through three are already complete on campus, but this upcoming work will affect 75,000 square feet of student space.

“What we’ve been doing is working consciously on the accessibility, the overall upkeep of the facility and these are the things that are behind the walls, the HVAC units, the windows. There are some standing issues that we really want to take care of from a maintenance stand point that we really want to take care of with this project,” Troy McQuillen, Vice President, Facilities & Security at Kirkwood, said.

Construction will begin in and around Iowa Hall. The spaces are cleared out and the offices for around 100 employees were temporarily moved. Things like student services, the financial aid office, and a cafeteria have also been moved to other locations on campus. Leaders at Kirkwood say the renovations will eventually make for an easier student experience by bringing all student services and leisure space under one roof.

“We are conscious that as a commuter campus, that students have a variety of different needs, we may see someone here for eight to ten hours of their day or just their two-hour class and then they are off to work or to home, so we wanted the space to be flexible,” McQuillen said.

McQuillen said they are also planning to add on 35,000 square feet to the facility. In total, this phase of the project is expected to cost around $32 million.

Construction is expected to wrap up in April of 2022. McQuillen said updates to the Kirkwood Campus in Iowa City will follow.