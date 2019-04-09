Construction at Eastern Iowa Airport temporarily moves waiting lot

A rehabilitation project will move a waiting area for people picking up passengers from the Eastern Iowa Airport, airport officials said on Tuesday.

The Cell Phone Waiting Lot, which allows people to wait for an arriving passenger without paying for short-term parking or parking in front of the terminal, will be undergoing a construction project to improve the site.

Users will be directed by signage at the airport to a different area off of Lippisch Place.

Construction is expected to take up to two months.