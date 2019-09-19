Construction accident injuries one in Maquoketa

A construction worker was taken to the hospital after they fell 18 feet Thursday morning after an accident.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday morning that they had received a 911 call stating that the worker had fallen from a bridge located just east of highway 62 and 35th Street in the rural parts of Maquoketa.

After first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was located under the bridge, near the creek. He was carried out the ditch and taken to a local hospital.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.