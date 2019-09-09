Conservation easements flood into Iowa

Iowa will get a surge of money to help conserve land flooded in the last year.

After severe flooding in early spring, the USDA National Resources Conservation Service announced the availability of $36 million to fund conservation easements on damaged agriculture lands. This is through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

Eligible landowners can sell permanent easement to the United States, where compensation is based on the value of easement rights and market analysis. Iowa Field offices are accepting applications through October 18.

These easements can work on public or private agriculture lands or residential properties damaged by flooding and can be used if land has been damaged by flooding at least once in the last year or twice in the last ten years.

