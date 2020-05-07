Conservation campgrounds in Linn County to open May 8th

Gov. Kim Reynolds' new proclamation from Wednesday states that campgrounds will be able to open across the state. Linn County Conservation sought out guidance from local and state health officials and stated that they will be opening their campgrounds Friday.

The proclamation stated, "Any public or private campground may reopen provided that the campground implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each campground to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health (5/6/20).”

Starting at 5 a.m., the Buffalo Creek Park, Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park, and Squaw Creek Park campgrounds will be open to campers with restrictions. This also does include camping areas at Matsell Bridge Natural Area and Wakpicada Natural Area.

Campers can only camp in these locations with a self-contained camping unit. That unit must have a functioning restroom. Any shower houses with flushable restrooms continue to stay closed.

Officials stated, "Self-contained is defined as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet or an RV or camping trailer with a functioning, self-contained bathroom."

There is also a limit to 6 people per campsite unless a household is more than 6. No visitors will be allowed, campfires are limited to those on the campsite, and social distancing should be observed in the campground and other portions of the park.

Campsites are at a first come first serve basis. Squaw Creek Park A-Loop normally accepts reservations online. From now until May 13th it will also be first come first serve and then reservations will open May 8th with the first available date on May 14th.