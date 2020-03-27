Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer sends letter to Gov. Reynolds; asks her to issue statewide 'Stay-at-Home" order

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer sent a letter on Friday to Gov. Kim Reynolds asking her to issue a statewide 'Stay-at-Home' order following the three deaths announced in Iowa.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)

Finkenauer stated in the letter, "After consulting with medical professionals, especially those in the Dubuque area where we saw the first tragic passing of a coronavirus patient.” She added, "I feel even more strongly that we must take every precaution to protect our families and the essential workers who our state and the nation rely on."

Along with the COngrasswoman's letter, 128 physicians and advanced practice providers in Iowa also sent a letter. In that letter, they stated, "“We believe now is the time to facilitate “shelter in place” social distancing as soon as possible and ahead of more cases of COVID-19 that will certainly arise in the coming days and weeks.”

Finkenauer stressed in her letter the effects that this could cause on the economy and added in her letter, ""A stay-at-home order will not only help protect our health care providers and other essential frontline workers, but also Iowans who work in our state’s most important industries."

She went on to say, "Iowa plays a critical role in our nation’s economy as a major player in the domestic food supply chain. From our farmers in the field to food processors on the factory line to those stocking the shelves at our local grocery stores, Americans—both urban and rural—are connected to our state’s food system. If we fail to control the spread of coronavirus and cases in Iowa continue to multiply, I am concerned not only about the long-term effects on our local economies but also the immediate impact on food and agriculture production."

Finkenauer wants to stress that the health and safety of Iowans needs to be the top priority right now. "I stand ready to fight for whatever resources you require to help our state navigate this crisis, and I recognize that additional support will be needed while a stay-at-home order is in place," Finkenauer stated in her letter.