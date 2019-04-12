Congressman Dave Loebsack: "I will be retiring"

Congressman Dave Loebsack said he will be retiring at the end of the 116th Congress.

He made the announcement via social media Friday afternoon.

As they say, some personal news... I announced today that at the end of this current Congress, I will be retiring. It has been beyond a pleasure to serve the people of #IA02 and I will be working hard for the next 2 years. Thank you all for your support. https://t.co/7Y0Lir1yfj — Dave Loebsack (@daveloebsack) April 12, 2019

He was first elected to Iowa's Second Congressional District in 2006.

The end of this Congress on January 3, 2021, will mark 14 years of service for Loebsack.

Before being elected to Congress, he was a political science professor at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

His full release is below:

“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s Second District for the past 13 years. Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives. To best achieve that, I made it a point to meet with folks where they live, work and play in order to focus on improving their lives. I have worked hard to ensure ALL Iowans have had their voice heard.

“When first elected, I had planned to serve no more than 12 years. However, after Donald Trump assumed the presidency, it became apparent that I needed to run for at least one more term in the hopes that I could provide a check on his worst impulses. Currently, there are nearly two years remaining in this term and I look forward to playing an important role in the new House majority, not only to prevent further damage done by President Trump, but to also help set the stage for a new Democratic president to be inaugurated in January of 2021.

“In the remainder of my service, I will continue to serve the people of Iowa with the same energy and commitment that I have devoted to this job from the beginning. In particular, I will continue to focus on growing the middle class and helping provide opportunity to folks seeking to move into the middle class. To that end, I will keep up my efforts to ensure access to affordable, quality healthcare for all; increase access to quality education at all levels to provide the opportunity to achieve; and expand access to quality broadband, especially in rural communities and for those who would be unable to achieve the American dream if they can’t receive the service they need.

“Finally, I will never forget our veterans. These men and women were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and we must ensure that we care for them with the same dignity and honor with which they served.”

Iowa's Second Congressional District covers much of the south central and southeastern parts of the state including Cedar, Johnson and Washington counties.