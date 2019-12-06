Congolese immigrant in Iowa City left with no place to go after suffering brain injury

When Jean-Claude Shako arrived in the United States more than two years ago, he didn’t move around with a walker, and a task as simple as sitting down wasn’t as much of a challenge as it is now.

“He was strong and young and friendly with everyone,” Shako’s friend, Omer Mfuamba, said through a translator.

But moving on his own at all is major progress for the 46-year-old man, who suffered a brain injury in a car crash on June 25, 2018.

In September of 2017, Shako emigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a central African nation, through the Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery, sending money back to his wife and five children, who are still in Congo.

He had been living in Iowa City as a legal resident and became part of the growing Congolese community in eastern Iowa as he worked at Iowa Premium, a beef processing facility in Tama.

Shako and four other people, who were also Congolese immigrants, were on their way to work early that June morning, driving along U.S. 30 in Benton County. The Iowa State Patrol said the driver of their car crossed over into the other lane of oncoming traffic and collided head on with a semi-truck.

Shako, who was a passenger, the driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, while the other two passengers died in the crash. The semi-truck driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

“We really didn’t think he would live,” Mfuamba said.

Shako, who still struggles with speaking, has been recovering at UIHC for the 18 months since that day.

“I’m getting stronger,” he said through a French translator.

UIHC said, at this point, its staff has done everything it can for Shako, who is now ready to be discharged from in-patient care and continue his rehabilitation.

But he has nowhere to go.

“We need help to get this man out of the hospital. And when I talk about help, I mean financial help,” said Peter Nkumu, Shako’s friend and legal guardian.

Shako, Nkumu, Mfuamba and another friend, Joseph Mulunda, met with reporters at UIHC on Thursday, looking to spread Shako’s story in the hopes that it will connect him with help.

They also met with Geoffrey Lauer, executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa, which assists Iowans with brain injuries to access services and supports.

Lauer said people with complex brain injuries like Shako’s can recover with intensive treatment, usually through community-based neurobehavioral rehabilitation services, or CRNS, which provide 24-hour intensive care and rehabilitation to help people with brain injuries live at their most independent level possible.

“He needs 24-hour care. It’s determined that he has a brain injury, so he’s not going to be able to function on his own, so he’s always going to need someone there,” Nkumu said.

There are two CRNS programs in Johnson County, at which people recovering from brain injuries typically stay between six and 12 months, according to Lauer.

But he said those programs and the type of care Shako would need afterward is expensive, costing on average around $3 million to $4 million over the course of a lifetime.

Nkumu has set up a GoFundMe account to support him, but Lauer said Medicaid is really the only option for Shako to fund such high costs.

People living in the United States on work visas are eligible for Medicaid after they have been in the country for five years, but Shako has only been in the U.S. for a little over two years.

His friends are hoping the government can grant him a waiver or exemption so Shako can become Medicaid-eligible.

Shako said he wants to leave the hospital.

“Whatever you give me, I’ll take,” he said through the translator.

The Congolese Community of Iowa, an association of Congolese immigrants living in the state, is currently sending money to Shako’s family to pay for school tuition and other expenses, according to Nkumu. He said they can’t afford the care Shako now needs.

“We don’t have the resources,” he said. “He [Shako] doesn’t have anything. The community doesn’t have the means to pay for a place if he wanted to go somewhere.”

Shako’s only family in the United States is a nephew who lives in North Carolina and is unable to take care of his uncle, according to Nkumu.

Meanwhile, Shako hopes his wife and children will eventually join him in the United States. He keeps photos of all six of them in his wallet in the meantime.

His friends say he needs to stay in the country.

“Even if he goes back to Congo, he won’t live very long there because the conditions aren’t good. He may die in two months. Who knows?” Mfuamba said. “ … It would be terrible if he went back to the Congo, even for the people in this hospital. After everything they have done for him, they would be just devastated.”

UIHC, which said a situation like Shako’s is “relatively rare,” declined to be interviewed for this story and said they could not disclose who is paying for Shako’s medical bills.

Nkumu, Mfuamba and Mulunda said they were appreciative of the care the hospital and its staff have given their friend over the last 18 months.

“I cannot say this enough: The hospital has done a lot,” Nkumu said. “They went above and beyond what they were supposed to do.”

While so much has changed for Shako since he arrived at the hospital last year, much is still the same for him.

He still practices his Catholic faith, receiving the Eucharist from a priest who visits the hospital each week.

“He gives me communion,” Shako said as he made the sign of the cross.

He also proudly showed off his employee badge from Iowa Premium and gestured to describe how he cut the fat from beef at the facility.

“I want to go back to work,” Shako said.

His friends want to get him to that point.

“We have hope,” Mfuamba said.

They just don’t know how to do it.

“He knows that he is not alone,” Nkumu said. “We are here for him to help.”