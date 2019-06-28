Conference helps connect soldiers with resources

Eastern Iowa veterans got to learn about the services available to them as they transition back to civilian life on Friday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. Veterans and their families had the chance to visit different booths and speak with people from faith-based entities, non-profits, and the VA. Presenters also spoke about topics such as suicide prevention, homelessness, and outreach programs. One organizer said this was a way to show veterans they're not alone.

"This is important because the assistance is available and it's free. And we want people to know you don't have to suffer in silence," Dr. Dorothy Simpson-Taylor, CEO of Sister Soldier Network, said.

Veterans also got to learn about continuing education opportunities.