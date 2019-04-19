Cone Zone: Highway 30 improvements

Construction crews are out doing some resurfacing work on U.S Highway 30. The road improvement project on 30 goes from Kirkwood Boulevard to Mount Vernon road. Right now the westbound lane between Knapp Road and 13 is closed for repairs.

Iowa Department of Transpiration crews are patching up some of the potholes. Eventually they will put down new asphalt. Crews will move to the eastbound lanes afterwards.

Officials say it's important to keep this highway in good shape because thousands of people travel on it daily. This long winter did cause some issues.

“It was a harsh winter,” said Newman Abuissa, an engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation. “We had lots of freeze cycles, and it's caused many potholes, and problems on the road.”

The entire project will cost more than five million dollars. Crews hope to have all of the road work done sometime this summer