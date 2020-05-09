A cruise down First Avenue has been turning heads from people in the community for the last few weeks. The Cedar Rapids Police Department said they have seen several calls for people, not social distancing, and are hoping to fix that issue.

Concerns over social distancing continue while group looks to share support for front line workers

This week Public Health Officials said the cruise would be fine if people would stay in their cars or at least 6 feet apart.

Hot rods and motorcycles are among the hundreds of cars that cruised First Avenue Saturday to try and give people some relief from quarantine, but one group isn't as interested in showing off their wheels as much as they are their support.

“We need to show our gratitude towards essential workers,” said Karsyn Hurt, Iowa Jeepers Organizer. “For us to go into the stores and get everything that we need and able to go buy our gas and our food we all sticking together,” she said.

Hurt said they aren't part of the First avenue cruise, but their cruise. They'll be going up First Avenue, over to Collins, Edgewood, and back to First Avenue with signs of encouragement for the people on the front lines.

“I just want to make sure that all of the officers and first responders know,” she said. “We've let a couple of the gas stations know as well that we will be driving by with their signs and our lights to let them know that we appreciate them and we're here for them.”

In recent weeks the First Avenue cruise has seen a lot of attention for people, not social distancing. The Cedar Rapids Police Department said more officers patrolled the route to break-up large crowds and educate them on social distancing. Public Health Officials had this to say this week.

"It starts with just one person talking to one person and then somebody else comes over and somebody else comes over and before you know you have a gathering of 25 to 50 people talking and laughing and enjoying people's company,” said Linn County Health Department Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador. “Again, that puts the public at risk"

While Hurt said she wants people to share in their support for frontline workers, she doesn't want them breaking social distancing rules.

“We are having everybody keep their distance, we're not having people get out of their cars to look at each other’s Jeeps,” she said. They're keeping their distance as well as the onlookers. Who knows how long it's going to last because last couple more weeks, a couple more months, who knows. You just have to make sure that you keep your head up high and keep doing what you're doing.”