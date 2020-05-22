Conagra expands recall of Healthy Choice Power Bowls nationwide

Conagra Brands, Inc. expanded the recall of Healthy Choice Power Bowls across the county.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said products that include either ready to eat chicken or turkey that may contain extraneous material, mainly small rocks.

The recall has been expanded to include Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls produced on various dates.

You can find more information here: www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.