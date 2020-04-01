Compass to Care makes fundraiser virtual, but attendance lags

Since gatherings of 10 or more people are restricted in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, organizations that have spring fundraisers planned have had to make some adjustments, potentially leaving them short of goals.

The event listing for Compas to Care's Bring Your Own Breakfast Virtual Benefit on Facebook (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Compass to Care is a non-profit that helps families with children battling cancer cover travel costs like gas and tolls. Their annual fundraising event was supposed to take place this month in the Grand River Center, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that.

This, however, isn't the only change the organization is dealing with.

Michelle Ernsdorff-May, founder of Compass to Care, said the non-profit has started seeing an influx in the number of people that have reached out to them requesting help.

The Breakfast Benefit is where they would usually gather the money to help these families, but there's an issue.

"So last year at our breakfast we had about 300 attendees and we are, maybe, at 25 people that have signed up for our virtual event," Ernsdorff-May said.

Every year, they count on this event to help them raise around $60,000, but that goal seems far away as of now.

"We're worried that by holding the event virtually that people won't connect to our mission," Ernsdorff-May said.

Organizers hope more people register for the benefit before it takes place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.