Comparing this year’s time between spring and fall freezes

Much of the area had the first freeze of the season this past weekend, dropping to 32 degrees or colder. While you may have been thinking “this already?” it turns out our time between the last spring freeze and the first fall freeze was not any shorter than usual.

Cedar Rapids’ last freeze this past spring fell on April 28, and the first freeze of fall was October 12. 166 days fell between freezes, and the average is 165 days. The biggest gap between spring freeze and fall freeze was 207 days from April 13 to November 7, 1900. The shortest period was 119 days from May 21 to September 18, 1929.

Dubuque’s freeze gap this year is the same as Cedar Rapids at 166 days; the average is 163 days. The most was 208 days from April 12 to November 7, 1900. The fewest was 132 days from May 21 to October 1, 1883.

Iowa City went 166 days between freezes, the same as Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. The average there is 177 days. At the airport, the biggest gap was 212 days, from April 12 to November 11, 2016; the shortest was 114 days from May 21 to October 13, 2002. The longer-term climate site on the southeast side of town went 225 days from March 24 to November 5, 1998. The shortest was 122 days from May 18 to September 18, 1916.

Waterloo had 161 days between freezes from May 3 to October 12, above the average of 154 days. The most was 186 days, which happened twice: May 3 to November 6, 1940 and April 21 to October 25, 1914. The fewest was just 110 days, From May 23 to September 11, 1917.