Comparing this month’s snowfall to previous Februarys

It appears the heaviest snow from the next storm system will happen to our south and east, which means we probably won’t be adding much to the already-limited snow this month.

Cedar Rapids has had only 0.7” so far, one of the lowest February totals on record. The least was a trace – not enough to even measure – in 1977 and 1987. Cedar Rapids’ snowiest February on record came in 1962 when 27.9” fell.

Dubuque has managed to get 4.1” so far. 1933 had no snow, remarkably! On the other end, 2008 was the snowiest February, clocking in with 32.5”.

In Iowa City, 1.0” of snow has fallen this month. 1987 and 1998 both had no snow. 2008 was the snowiest February on record in Iowa City with 29.7”.

Waterloo is at 1.5” this month. The lowest February snowfall was 0.3” in 1969. The snowiest was just last year in 2019, with 31.1”.