Company offering free mental health coaching session during coronavirs pandemic

A Marion mental health services company says it's now offering free coaching to help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Covenant Family Solutions is offering a free 30-minute coaching session over the phone to anyone. Jacob Christenson, the company's CEO, said coaching is different than therapy in that therapy address a mental health issue and coaching gives patients tools to help them get through a tough time. He said it's normal for people to feel anxious during a crisis.

"That's what's been observed is how much more people are needing this right now, because when you disrupt somebody's routine, things like depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues increase and because of that and the huge disruptions, we are noticing there is a spike in need for our services right now," Christenson said.

You can learn more about the free coaching session by calling (319) 261-2292.