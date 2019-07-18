Company considering opening operations facility in Dubuque, creating 42 jobs

A Fortune 500 company is considering opening operations in Dubuque.

Crown Holdings, Inc. is exploring the possibility of leasing a building from Hodge on Chavenelle Road. It would use the 111,000 square feet for packaging consumer products, such as aerosol cans, beverages, food, and other products.

This would create 42 full-time, permanent jobs. Greater Dubuque Development Corporation President Rick Dickinson said the base pay would be $22 an hour.

Crown would invest nearly $5 million in equipment and it's seeking help from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The Dubuque city council approved its application requesting $239,567 in tax credits and a forgivable loan of $250,000.

The city would commit to a $200,000 match, funded by a loan from East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) Business Growth.