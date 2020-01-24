Company closing electric bus body plant in central Iowa

Company officials say a central Iowa plant that produces bodies for electric buses is closing.

TPI Composites announced Thursday that production at the Newton plant will be consolidated at a company plant in Warren, Rhode Island. The company says nearly all of the bus plant employees will be offered employment at the company's wind blade facility in Newton or at other TPI facilities.

Josh Syhlman is plant manager at TPI's wind blade factory, and he told the Newton Daily News the bus plant had never reached adequate production and profitability levels.