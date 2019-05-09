Companies looking to hire more new college graduates

One of the benefits of low unemployment is that there are lots of jobs to go around.

The Report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers says graduates are in demand as employers plan to hire nearly 11 percent more of them than the class of 2018.

The projections show the first double digit increase in hires since 2012. The National Association of Colleges and Employers surveyed 155 employers to come up with these latest numbers.

This latest outlook is far better than what the class of 2018 saw when the companies that took part in the study reported a decrease in college hiring of 1.3 percent.

In all, 40 percent of businesses report they will increase their college hires.