Companies buying the Roshek Building in Dubuque to get tax break

Two Dubuque companies buying and renovating the Roshek Building in Dubuque are getting $900,000 in state tax breaks.

The Roshek Building in Dubuque is owned by Dubuque Initiatives. The nonprofit is selling the building to Heartland Financial and Cottingham & Butler. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Cottingham and Butler and Heartland Financial are moving hundreds of workers into the building, and are spending millions of dollars to renovate the building. The tax breaks are split between both companies and are contingent on the companies making a capital investment in the Roshek Building.

On top of the tax breaks, the companies also just came to an agreement with the city council to have the city pay for a new 500-space parking ramp next to the building