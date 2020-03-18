Community rallies to support local restaurant and workers in time of uncertainty

On a typical day at Red's Alehouse in North Liberty, the booths and tables full, but that hasn't been the case since Tuesday - and they're already feeling the impacts.

Tables and booths sit empty at Red's Ale House in North Liberty on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered that bars and restaurants prohibit dine-in business in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Fortunately, the rooms are bare, but the phones are off the hooks.

"There was enough to-go orders yesterday to keep the lights on, keep things here safe and hopefully enough to keep up with payroll," Jessica Alexander, assistant general manager at Red's, said.

Make no mistake, though, they are taking a big hit right now.

"It takes a lot to make a restaurant like ours run well and efficiently so it's put out quite a few people from work," Alexander said."They expedited the unemployment option but it's never fun telling your staff that's their best route."

Alexander says they've been doing their best to help their staff of 45 - giving reduced working hours and even creating places to keep them making money.

"There's also probably going to be times we want to focus on cleaning projects, just to get people in here and get them hours," Alexander added.

Even for them, it's only so much they can do. That's where the community has stepped in to help.

"We are here it seems every week, and just have gotten to know the people who work here. We consider them friends and like family," Matt Hylland, a Red's customer, said.

For him and Jessica Bell, that means helping when times are bad.

"When things started to get worse we saw traffic here drop immediately," Hylland said.

"A lot of people relying on tips were losing their incomes overnight and we, just wanted to do something to help them out," Bell said.

They started a GoFundMe campaign, and within 24 hours, met their goal of $1,000.

"So we continued to up it because we don't know how long people are going to be out of work," Bell said.

Currently, it's at nearly $2,000, that will go towards helping each of the 45 employees with meals and having some extra padding for now.

"It's hard not to cry of happiness sometimes, too, because everyone is here for us. They don't want us to go anywhere, and we don't want to go anywhere," Alexander said.

For now, they're taking it day by day until things return to normal.

People can help support them at this GoFundMe page.