Community gives input on future of NewBo and Czech Village area

This week, the city of Cedar Rapids is hosting three days where people can give their ideas for the future of the NewBo and Czech Village areas.

Engineers started collecting information in June of this year. Now, they are presenting four different economic development models.

“Any new development plans need to enhance the assets that are already here,” David Chadima, of Cedar Rapids, said.

Housing, hotels, parking, parks, and connectivity are the main ideas of the four plans. Each of those plans is a little different. By Friday, the community will have narrowed down the plans to one cohesive idea.

“Hopefully the engineers can figure out the best way to take the best aspects of each one and grade them together,” Chadma said.

City leaders said these plans do not have a definitive timeline.

Anyone wishing to have their voice heard on the future of the area can head to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library Thursday and Friday at 6 PM.