Community on edge after FBI investigated threat prompts weekend long closures

A community is on edge Friday, as classes were cancelled across the Benton Community School District. Atkins and Keystone Elementary, Norway Intermediate, and the Middle and High School are all shut.

Benton Community School (COURTESY PHOTO)

The district said it made that decision after a threat of an act of violence was made. That cancellation also affected all practices and activities up until Monday, including events that are not even at the district.

Pamela Duball is a parent, and the coordinator of the Crafter’s Connections 44th Annual Craft Show. She says thinks the school made the right decision by keeping everyone home.

“I was scared, I was shocked that they were cancelling everything for the weekend, thinking wow, this is something big,” Duball said.

Duball is busy getting ready for the 44th Annual Crafter's Connection show on Saturday. The event had a small change of plans, when one of its locations was affected by the threat closures.

“We're a small community, you don't expect something like this,” Duball said. “It does put a little fear in you.”

Her 13-year-old daughter attends the middle school. Duball says she talks with her about violence in schools.

“You need to do that as a parent, as to what to do if something like this does happen. You want them to know,” she said. “To feel that you need to let them know is kind of sad.”

Duball says she is happy with how quickly the school sent parents information on the threat, and believes the district made the right call to cancel activities and school.

“They always put the kids first and the safety, and I’m 100 percent behind what they did and how they handled it,” she said. “Emails, text messaging, they’re very good and letting parents know what is going on.”

Administrators issued statement that read in part,

"The District takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception. The District has been working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement to assess the situation and to determine the best course of action to protect the safety of students and staff members."

Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett told TV9 Friday that if anyone sees any threatening messages, or anything suspicious, to call authorities. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is 319-472-2337.

