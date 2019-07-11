Comfortable weather is short-lived as mugginess returns later Friday

Today's a pleasant day for the middle of July, thanks to lower mugginess and highs in the lower 80s. There are some clouds around, but those will gradually dissipate as the afternoon goes on. Tonight is quiet under a clear sky with lows in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog may form in the river valleys close to sunrise.

Warmer weather comes in Friday as highs get back to the upper 80s. It'll become more humid late in the day. This weekend is the start of a long stretch of very warm and humid weather. Highs should generally be in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

As far as rain goes, there are very small chances during the night this weekend, followed by a somewhat better opportunity next Wednesday. For the most part, though, we're looking pretty dry.