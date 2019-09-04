Comfortable, quiet weather the rest of the week

As promised, the mugginess is gone. Today will be pleasant with highs in the lower to middle 70s. In general, we'll have a mostly sunny sky with fair-weather clouds around, but northeastern Iowa will have a bit more cloudiness than elsewhere.

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and dry.

We're back in the lower 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky, and patchy fog is possible toward daybreak. Thursday and Friday still look good with partial sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. For the weekend, plan on clouds to gradually increase on Saturday, which will bring a chance of light rain showers on Sunday.

Next week looks pretty typical for early September with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, along with occasional shower chances that will be clearer as we get closer to that time.