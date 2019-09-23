CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Welcome to Fall! Tonight we have another enjoyable night with comfortable conditions and lows dropping through the 50s. Breezes will pick up on Tuesday as storms brew off to the west. A cold front slides east, across the state, by Wednesday morning. As it moves through expect the chance for some strong to possibly severe storms. Wednesday the air once again dries out and keeps us quiet until our next rain chance on Friday. Have a great night!
Comfortable fall night
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:47 PM, Sep 23, 2019