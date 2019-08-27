Comfortable conditions continue

What a nice way to round out the month of August. Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected into Friday. The warmest day will be Thursday when the 80s still give us the realization that summer is in session. Saturday is the next best chance for more rainfall throughout the state. Light to at times moderate rainfall will be possible. With light rain and clouds through the day do not expect highs to make it out of the 60s. For Labor Day things dry out and brighten up with middle 70s. Have a great night!