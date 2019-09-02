Comfort dogs arrive in Odessa to help the mass shooting victims

Six comfort dogs from all over Texas have come together in Odessa, Texas to comfort victims, survivors and first responders affected by the tragic shooting that shocked West Texas.

Lutheran Church Charity K-9 Comfort Dogs will be at Music City Mall in Odessa for the next few days.

The dogs who are in town are: Abner (Bethany – Austin, Texas), Elijah (Our Redeemer – Wichita Falls, Texas), Gabriel (Messiah – Houston, Texas), Joy (Gloria Dei – Houston, Texas), Martha (Bethany - Austin) and Phoebe (St. Paul – Fort Worth, Texas).

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs just completed two weeks of deployment after the shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3.

“We know that comfort is needed at this time to help people heal from yet another senseless and horrific shooting,” said officials in a Facebook post.

