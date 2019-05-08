Columbine sends message of support to STEM school following shooting

Columbine school officials are sending a message of support to a nearby school south of Denver that is the scene of the latest mass shooting.

On Wednesday, the sign outside Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, said, "Our Hearts Are With You STEM."

Authorities say two students of the STEM School Highlands Ranch opened fire inside the school Tuesday, killing one classmate and injuring eight others.

The charter school is located just a few miles away from Columbine, the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Less than three weeks ago, Columbine marked the 20th anniversary of the shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher.

It's not clear whether Tuesday's shooting was inspired by the 1999 attack.