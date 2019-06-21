Colts Youth Organization kicks off summer program

The Youth Colts Organization marched its way into the start of its ninth Summer season tonight in Dubuque.

The Colts Drum and Bugle Corp are celebrating with a free show to kick off their 80-day summer tour around the country.

The 154 band members will be putting on their full programs at the University of Dubuque Chalmers Field.

Organizers say the show is unlike anything else you might see at a half time show. Executive Director Jeff MacFarlane said, "They've really pushed the bar of creativity and just what you're going to see. So it's fast, it's loud, it's colorful. It's really almost hard to describe you really need to come and see it."

Alongside the kick-off performance, the group is celebrating their new kitchen and equipment trailers.

The new trailers serve the Colts on the road providing nearly 800 meals a day.

