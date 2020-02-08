Colorado State university to offer cannabis-related degree

University officials in Colorado have received state approval to offer a cannabis-related degree program.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus. Officials say the Cannabis, Biology and Chemistry program would focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry.

University officials say students would be placed in a lab setting to learn about the genetics of cannabis and the chemical compounds. Officials say the lab is licensed to grow industrial hemp and students might work with CBD.