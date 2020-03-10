Collision between pickup and buggy injures three in Clayton County, truck's driver charged with OWI

Deputies in Clayton County say a Guttenberg man drove his pick-up truck, head-on, into a horse and buggy, injuring three young people.

Investigators say, at about 11 p.m. last Tuesday, Alex Hyde, 26, of Guttenberg hit the horse and buggy between Edgewood and Elkport.

Inside the buggy were a 21-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl, all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The force of the crash killed the horse.

Deputies say that Hyde is charged with OWI causing serious injury, was using a phone while driving and also carrying weapons while intoxicated, open container and other charges.