Collision between car and semi in Floyd County causes minor injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Floyd County left one of the vehicle's drivers injured on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said.

At around 6:49 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders received a report of a crash near mile marker 210 on U.S. Highway 18 near Floyd.

Officials said that Dana Cochran, 49, of Clinton, was driving a 2017 Ford Focus when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. He collided with the rear of a semitractor-trailer driven by Paul French, 47, of Groves, Texas. Officials said Cochran then lost control of his vehicle and entered the median of the divided highway, which caused the vehicle to roll and land on its top.

Cochran received minor injuries in the accident but refused medical treatment.