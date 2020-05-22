Collins Road Theatres to reopen May 29

Collin Road Theatres says it will reopen on May 29.

This follows Gov. Reynolds' announcement earlier this week that movie theaters, among others, will be allowed to reopen.

The movie theater says, though the announcement allowed theaters to reopen on May 22, two days was not enough time book movies, order supplies and do everything needed to reopen. So it has planned a reopening the following week.

The theater also says it will be taking steps to protect movie goers, but still encourages people in higher-risk groups to consider their individual situation before going to the movies.

For more information go to Collins Road Theatres website.