Collins Aerospace says two employees show similar symptoms to COVID-19

Collins Aerospace sent an email to all employees Wednesday stating that two employees are showing similar symptoms to COVID-19.

Those employees work at the Cedar Rapids facility on C Avenue. They did not meet the requirements to get COVID-19 testing but were told by the company to self-isolate at their home and not come back to work for 14 days.

Collins Aerospace stated, "The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and a thorough cleaning was conducted at the employees’ work areas and other common areas." Because of this they brought in a cleaning crew and focused on phones, doorknobs, handrails, tabletops, the cafeteria, and all common area surfaces.

They are currently identifying any other employees that may have had close contact with those 2 employees and Collins Aerospace will ask them to self-quartine for 14 days as well.

They are encouraging employees to continue to follow CDC guidelines and practice strong personal hygiene.

Collins Aerospace also stated, "We are actively monitoring the progression of the COVID-19 virus, and will continue to follow the processes in place to prioritize the health and well-being of our employees, and their families."