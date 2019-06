The parent company of Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids said it's merging with a U.S. defense contractor.

That parent company, United Technologies, announced this on its website Sunday, saying it's merging with Raytheon to create a combined company, worth billions.

The merger will likely close in the first half of 2020.

Collins has around 9,000 employees in Iowa. It's not clear this morning how the deal would affect workers in Cedar Rapids.