Collins Aerospace hosts event aimed at getting girls excited about engineering

Collins Aerospace engineers in Cedar Rapids hosted an event on Thursday they call "introduce a girl to engineering day".

Girls learning about engineering at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 20, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

The hands-on event was open to middle school girls from across the area and was one of 55 similar events taking place around the world.

Organizers say the event serves as a chance to get more girls interested in engineering. Engineers at Collins Aerospace say that it is important to inspire young girls because women are under-represented in the engineering industry.

"I know when I was growing up, I've always been a math geek, I thought the only thing I could do with that was become a math teacher," said Jade Groen, an associate director at Collins Aerospace.

Students who took part in the event were able to interact with Collins Aerospace engineers, ask questions, and even work on small engineering projects.

"I've always liked science classes so this was kind of a cool thing to go to," said 8th-grade student, Amanda Conlon.

One project the students worked on was building prosthetic hands. The hands will be donated to people in need in other parts of the world

