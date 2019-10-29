Collins Aerospace exploring to divest its military GPS division

A major Cedar Rapids employer is looking to divest one of its divisions, according to a statement from the company.

Collins Aerospace Systems said they are looking at options for divesting its military GPS business. The company described it as part of the regulatory requirements of the planned merger between parent company United Technologies and Raytheon.

"As part of the proposed United Technologies and Raytheon merger regulatory process, Collins Aerospace Systems is exploring the divestiture of its military GPS business. We are engaging with our employees and customers to ensure they are fully informed while we work through this process," the company said, in a statement.

The merger between United Technologies and Raytheon announced their merger plans on Sunday, June 9, 2109. It is currently being reviewed by regulatory authorities. If approved, the deal could close in early 2020.

President Donald Trump had expressed concerns about the merger over the summer, suggesting that fewer potential military contractors could make it harder for the government to negotiate.

Collins has around 9,000 employees in Iowa. It is not immediately clear how the divestiture of the military GPS business, or the merger as a whole, could affect those employees.