Collins Aerospace closes portion of C Avenue complex for cleaning

Collins Aerospace says they have closed a portion of a building in their C Avenue complex for cleaning. This comes after a Collins Aerospace employee was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in November 2018 (Dave Franzman/KCRG)

A spokesperson for Collins Aerospace confirmed to TV9 that the closure impacts building 109 of the complex.

In a statement, Collins Aerospace says, "Out of an abundance of caution, Collins Aerospace has temporarily closed a portion of a building within its C Avenue complex in order to carry out a thorough cleaning. All employees working in the area have been informed. We are following guidance from the local health department and will continue to do so in an effort to protect the health and safety of our employees, which remains our number one priority."

